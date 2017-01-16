41 F
DIRECTOR&rsquo;S CUT Filmmaker bashed for NSFW attack on Paul Ryan

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
Director Joss Whedon poses at the world premiere of the film “Marvel’s The Avengers” in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012.  (Reuters)

Filmmaker Joss Whedon brought things to a new level when he took to Twitter with a profane, violent message about House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f–k @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a #GOPmurderbro,” Whedon, best known for creating “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Firefly” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” tweeted.

Whedon’s tweet elicited responses from his followers who found the filmmaker’s remark offensive.

Whedon also went after actress Nicole Kidman, who last week encouraged people to accept the results of the election.

A rep for Whedon did not return FOX411’s request for comment.

