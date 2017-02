ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon spoke with Sylvia Jablonski, Managing Director, Head of Capital, Markets and Institutional Strategy at Direxion, at Inside ETFs conference that ran Jan. 22-25, 2017. Jablonski spoke about the opportunities and risks advisors are talking about under the Trump administration. Where Some Investors See Trouble, Others See Opportunity What’s the single…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below