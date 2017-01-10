“It’s not over until Lightning strikes.”

That’s the tagline listed under the latest extended Sneak Peek that Disney Pixar has offered us for “Cars 3.”

While the opening 40 seconds are the same as the first trailer released back in November, the video then goes on to provide us more detail about the movie’s antagonist: Jackson Storm.

As the tone of his engine had implied in the original trailer, Storm has some high-tech stuff going on under the hood, and is the latest rookie sensation in the sport.

Following Lightning McQueen’s crash, the question posed is “will Lightning McQueen retire?”

To which McQueen’s response is: “I decide when I’m done.”

Using the help of Cruz Ramirez (voiced by Cristela Alonzo), McQueen (Owen Wilson) undergoes extensive training to get back out on track and challenge Storm (Armie Hammer) again for supremacy on track.

“Cars 3” hits theaters in 3D on June 16. The film is not yet rated.