Disney Shares Up Almost 2% On Report Verizon Is Eyeing Deal

Shares of Walt Disney Co. climbed 1.7% Monday, after the New York Post said a rumor circulated last week that Verizon Communications Inc. is eyeing a purchase of Disney. The paper cited an unnamed well-placed banker as saying not to count Verizon out. Verizon has just completed its acquisition of Yahoo Inc., and its rival AT&T Inc. is in the midst of a deal for Time Warner Inc. . Verizon shares were flat in early trade, but have fallen 16% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.8%.

