A Disney World resort has been accused of price gouging by stranded Hurricane Irma refugees.

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, marked up their food and beverage prices during the natural disaster in what a spokesperson for the brand told The Street is an “isolated situation.”

Small bottles of Dasani water were sold for $2, Minute Maid apple juice boxes were $2.69, and there was even allegedly a hamburger being sold for $15.

The “happiest place on Earth” reportedly chalked it up to an “over-anxious cast member” and corrected the issue by offering a menu of food and beverage deals for $6.

This is not the first accusation of price gouging reported during Hurricane Irma. Multiple people accused South Florida 7-Eleven stores of jacking up the price for a case of water. According to Fortune, Amazon faced a lot of online criticism for exorbitant water and phone charger costs. Skyrocketing ticket prices from Delta Airlines were also the cause of outrage on Twitter — one passenger’s screenshot showed that her ticket from Miami to Phoenix had gone from $547 to $3,258. Whatever items were not hiked up to crazy costs quickly vanished from shelves; an entire pallet of water disappeared from a South Florida Sam’s Club in 42 seconds.