Natalie Maines and her husband of 17 years are calling it quits.

The Dixie Chicks star filed for divorce from her actor husband, Adrian Pasdar, according to TMZ.

A rep for Maines told Fox News, “It’s a private family matter.” A rep for Pasdar did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Maines, 42, and Pasdar, 52, met in 1999 at the nuptials of Dixie Chicks member Emily Strayer, who wed Charlie Robison.

Maines and Pasdar have two sons, Jackson Slade, 16, and Beckett Finn, 13.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.