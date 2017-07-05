Dixie Chick splits from hub

Natalie Maines and her husband and of 17 years are calling it quits.

The Dixie Chicks star filed for divorce from her actor husband, Adrian Pasdar, according to TMZ.

A rep for Maines told Fox News, “It’s a private family matter.” A rep for Pasdar did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Maines, 42, and Pasdar, 52, met at Dixie Chick member Emily Strayer’s 1999 wedding to Charlie Robison.

The pair share two sons, Jackson Slade, 16, and Beckett Finn, 13.

