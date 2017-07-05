DNREC announces 3 state park closures

DNREC announced this week it will be partially closing three wildlife areas to the public for restoration projects. The Ted Harvey Conservation area north of Bowers Beach will be closed until the fall; construction of a water control structure is also ongoing at the Little Creek Wildlife Area near Dover, which will close the road and dike beyond the viewing platform parking area; likewise the installation of a new dike and water control gates at the Lang Impoundment of the Augustine Wildlife area will close that portion of the park near Port Penn through the fall.

All three projects are being implemented to allow better water management and to make the impoundments more resilient to storm events. Impoundments provide unique and important habitat for many species of waterbirds, and water management is critical for wildlife, vegetation growth, mosquito control, and public use for outdoor recreation.