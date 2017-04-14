DNREC Announces Delaware Trout & Waterfowl Stamp Winners

The winners for the Delaware waterfowl and trout stamps this year both come from out of state. The winner of the 2018-19 Waterfowl stamp is Daniel Allard from Marengo Ohio, who submitted a painting of a pintail duck and golden retriever. The winner of the 2018 Trout Stamp contest is Eric Jablonowski of Suwanee, Georgia. All the stamp entries are on display through the 24th at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Smyrna.

Other winners included:

2018/19 Waterfowl Stamp: Second place – Garrett Jacobs, Orlando, Fla; Third place – Paul Makuchal, Pocomoke, Md.; Honorable mentions – Diane Ford, Bethesda, Md.; Ron Kleiber, Erin, N.Y.; and Caleb Metrich, Lake Tomahawk, Wis.

2018 Trout Stamp: Second place – George Bradford, Georgetown, Del., brown trout; Third place – Donnie Hughes, Lexington, S.C., brook trout; Honorable mentions – George Bradford, Georgetown, Del., rainbow trout; Broderick Crawford, Clayton, Ga., brown trout; and Jonathan Milo, Monroe, Conn., rainbow trout.

The winning 2018/19 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp will be available July 1, 2018, and the winning 2018 Delaware Trout Stamp will be available Jan. 1, 2018.