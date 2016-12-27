DNREC Announces Vehicle Rebates

DNREC announced Monday that the Clean Vehicle Rebate program will now include bi-fuel cars. Cars bought on or after January 1 powered by propane or natural gas that also run on either gas or diesel will be eligible for the $1,350 rebate. This is slightly less than the $1,500 rebate given to drivers with cars that run exclusively on propane or gas. Since the program’s inception in July 2015, about 300 drivers have received rebates for electric cars, saving 1,150 tons of carbon dioxide kept out of Delaware’s atmosphere.