DNREC Asks For Public Comment On Open Space Program

DNREC is looking to hear from you regarding the Open Space Program Plan. DNREC will hold public workshops this month throughout the state to get your comments and concerns about the program. Workshops will be held on three Thursday this month, including one today in Sussex County. Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Georgetown Public Library Meeting Room on the 2nd floor. A week from today, the meetings will move to Kent County, taking comments in Dover at the Dover Public Library, Meeting Room A. Finally, on the 23rd, DNREC will be in New Castle in Wilmington. Each meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend and present questions or concerns.