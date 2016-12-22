DNREC Christmas Tree Collection

By Tyler Zulli -
As the Christmas season winds down, and you need to dispose of your dying tree, DNREC has the solution for you. Tree drop off sites will be available starting Monday, December 26 for you to get rid of this year’s edition of that perfect tree. DNREC’s site is located at Polly Drummond in Newark, and there will be plenty of private sites scattered throughout the state that you can dispose your tree, and they’re all free. Do not try to get rid of your tree by placing it at the curb with normal trash; it won’t be taken. For more information on the tree collection program, visit www.DNREC.Delaware.gov/yardwaste or call 302-739-9403, extension 1.

Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

