DNREC Fishing Guide Released

It may be threatening snow outside, but at least inside, you can pretend its warmer weather thanks to the 2017 DNREC Fishing Guide. The guide was distributed throughout the state yesterday to local stores for you to pick up your copy. Inside features full information on Delaware’s fishing license requirements and how to get your FIN number, as well as tides and regulation information. You’ll also get your 2017 fishing ruler to measure your catches in 2017 and get a quick reference to minimum size and possession limits.