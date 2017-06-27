DNREC holds fish management public meetings this week

DNREC is holding multiple public hearings this week to discuss a variety of fish management.

On Wednesday there is a hearing about tog fish management plan. The proposal is to move away from a coastwide plan and towards a regional plan in conjunction with Maryland and Virginia. If passed, it would also establish a commercial harvest tagging program and other goals like implementing a stock rebuilding schedule.

Tautog Meeting: 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 28 @ DNREC’s Lewes Facility, 901 Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE 19958

On Thursday, there is a hearing on summer flounder catch limits. The proposal is to increase catch size from 16 to 17 inches for summer flounder. Currently a 17 in size limit is in place through an emergency order by DNREC, but this would codify that order through the normal regulatory process.

Flounder Meeting: 6 p.m., Thursday June 29, 2017 @ DNREC Auditorium located at the Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901