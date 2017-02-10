DNREC Keeps Public Comment Period Open

Due to the volume of requests and interest at the January 25 public hearing on the application by Blessings Greenhouse and Compost’s Milford facility for a Non-Hazardous Liquid Waste Transporter Permit, DNREC has extended the public comment period through March 3. This will allow more time for concerned residents to submit additional public comment. The company’s application and hearing transcript is available to view at DNREC’s Richardson and Robbins Building in Dover. Anyone wishing to submit their public comment should email or mail it to DNREC in Dover.