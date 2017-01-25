DNREC Matching Grants

DNREC is now accepting project proposals from state, county and municipal governments for matching grants for wastewater, surface water and drinking water project planning. Eligible projects include planning, preliminary engineering and feasible analysis of these projects, such as stormwater retrofits and small watershed studies. Applications of up to $50,000 will be considered with a one-to-one cash match requirement, and up to 10 percent of the grant funds can be used for administrative costs. Applications must be sent to DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship by Wednesday, February 22 at 4:30 p.m.