DNREC Offering Sustainable Grants

DNREC is encouraging county government and non-profit organizations to apply for the new Sustainable Communities Planning Grants. The grants support planning and assessment projects that improve your community’s economy, environment and public health. These funds can be used for sustainability plans, climate change assessment, natural areas inventories and more. Grants are available up to $80,000 for towns or counties with 5,000 or more residents, and $40,000 for those with fewer than 5,000. Applications must be submitted to DNREC by 4:30 p.m., Friday, June 2.