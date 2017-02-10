DNREC Offering Sustainable Grants

By Tyler Zulli -
33

DNREC is encouraging county government and non-profit organizations to apply for the new Sustainable Communities Planning Grants. The grants support planning and assessment projects that improve your community’s economy, environment and public health. These funds can be used for sustainability plans, climate change assessment, natural areas inventories and more. Grants are available up to $80,000 for towns or counties with 5,000 or more residents, and $40,000 for those with fewer than 5,000. Applications must be submitted to DNREC by 4:30 p.m., Friday, June 2.

Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University.

