DNREC Pollinators Presentations

DNREC announced two free presentations on pollinators and gardening for clean water will be held later this year. The presentations will address how, over the last 20 years, the monarch butterfly population worldwide has decreased by 90 percent, and how pollinators enable flowering plants to purify water and prevent erosion. The butterfly conference will be held on February 6, and purifying water will be discussed on March 20. Both programs begin at 6 p.m. at the library at 600 North Market Street in Seaford and are free to the public.