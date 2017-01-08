DNREC Public Hearing Set for Comments on Recreational Flounder Changes

A public hearing on a proposed reduction options on recreational summer flounder for 2017 will be held on Tuesday, January 17 at the DNREC Auditorium in Dover. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission approved a 30% reduction in the 2017 coastwide recreational harvest limit relative to 2016. The public hearing is at 6pm – public comments will be accepted until 5pm, Thursday, Jan 19.

To submit comments by mail, fax or email:

Kirby Rootes-Murdy, Senior Fishery Management Plan Coordinator

1050 N. Highland Street, Suite 200 A-N

Arlington, VA 22201

Fax – 703-842-0741

Email – Krootes-murdy@asmfc.org “Summer Flounder Draft Addendum XXVII” in subject line