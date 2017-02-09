DNREC Water Quality Grants

DNREC is now accepting project proposals for matching grants for community water quality improvement projects. These grants assist projects to improve water quality on developed lands consistent with specific plans that are developed for watershed improvements. Programs chosen will be innovative and have sustainable methods for water quality. Non-profit, conservation and community organizations are eligible to apply. Funding is anticipated from $25,000 minimum to $75,000 maximum, with at least a 25 percent cash match. Proposals must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on March 15 to Sharon.Webb@state.de.us