DNREC Youth Waterfowl Hunting Day

DNREC announced Tuesday that Saturday, February 11 is going to be the second of two special youth waterfowl hunting days. Hunters ages 10-15 can hunt specially on both public and private lands if they are sufficient size to handle a firearm and must be accompanied by a licensed adult hunter at least 21-years-old. The adult cannot have a gun with them. Those young hunters ages 13-15 must have completed a hunter education course, while those 10-12 must have a License Exempt Number. Normal daily waterfowl bag limits and regulations still apply.