DNREC’s annual Wild Turkey Survey kicks off

DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife needs your help with the state’s 8th annual wild turkey survey by helping identify locations where the birds are successfully reproducing in Delaware. The data will help biologists track the health, distribution and reproductive success of the state’s wild turkey population and ensure the sustainable harvesting. The survey period began July 1 and goes through Aug. 31. DNREC is providing data sheets to those interested to record date, location and numbers of wild turkey.

The wild turkey continues as one of Delaware’s top wildlife restoration successes after nearly becoming extinct by the early 20th century. In the early 1980s, the Division of Fish & Wildlife partnered with the National Wild Turkey Federation to re-establish a wild turkey population in the state. By 1991, the population had grown large enough to enable a wild turkey hunting season.

To participate, click here to print a Wild Turkey Observation Sheet.

If you see a turkey, you are asked to record the date, county, and number of adult hens, gobblers, and poults (young of the year) observed on a survey data sheet. The data sheet and instructions are available for download at Wild Turkey Survey. Participants are asked to submit their results to the Division of Fish & Wildlife by Sept. 10, 2017.