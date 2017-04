Yes! We definitely have a title race, which is delightful considering how unlikely that looked for the last few months.

That said, it would take some combination of choking, injuries and bad luck on Chelsea’s part to give Spurs a chance. The good news, for those of us who want the drama, is that Tottenham are in good form so they can keep the pressure on and late season choking, injuries and bad luck are not unheard of. There’s a chance, albeit a small one.

