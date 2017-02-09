Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs told Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” Wednesday that the biggest threat facing America is a left-wing movement “now that reaches from academia, to business, to media, to our public education system.”

“It’s not a question of rights,” the host of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” told host Bill O’Reilly. “It’s a question of … the animus that has been created by the tactics that they’re employing.”

Dobbs claimed that protests such as the Jan. 21 Women’s March on Washington was designed to “Not simply delegitimize a presidency, but to destroy a federal government right now that is under the control of the president of the United States.”

According to Dobbs, billionaire George Soros “has created a web that is dedicated to dysfunction, disruption and deviation” through his support of liberal interest groups, “and there is no countervailing influence.”

“I would submit to you that if it were not for the arrival of a highly energetic and absolutely committed populist [in] Donald Trump,” Dobbs said, “there is no way the Republicans could have won [the presidential] election.”