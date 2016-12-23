Doctor: Officer shot in Washington state gradually improving

A doctor treating a Washington state police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a call last week says he’s making incremental improvements, but it’s too soon to say what his prognosis might be.

Mount Vernon Officer Mike McClaughry has been in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle since the Dec. 15 shooting.

Dr. Louis Kim, chief of neurological surgery, told reporters Friday that McClaughry has displayed some reaction to localized stimulation but he’s not responding to instructions by squeezing or moving his fingers, for example.

At the news conference, daughter April McClaughry thanked the community for its support. She smiled at a letter from a child, which suggested her father should get a Purple Heart because “you sacrificed your head for others’ safety.”