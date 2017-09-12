Doctor suspended after 4 patients test positive for Hepatitis C

An osteopathic doctor in Westchester County has been ordered to stop practicing immediately after four of his patients tested positive for the same strain of Hepatitis C. The New York State Health Department is urging all patients of Dr. Timothy Morely, who owns Tomorrow Medicine and practices out of Mount Kisco and White Plains, to get tested for Hepatitis and HIV.

“As the health commissioner for Westchester County, I strongly encourage any of Dr. Timothy Morely’s patients who have received an intravenous infusion, injection or a blood draw to contact their health care provider to get tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV,” Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said in a statement on Monday. “I also want Dr. Morely’s patients to know that they Westchester County Department of Health stands ready to assist them by providing these tests at no cost at county facilities.”

During a joint investigation by the New York State Department of Health and Westchester County Department of Health, investigators found “a series of inappropriate infection control practices and concerns regarding the preservation, preparation, handling and administration of medication,” according to a news release.

Morley is also accused of failing to produce relevant records of information requested by the state regarding the investigation.

Three of the patients who tested positive for Hepatitis C are from Westchester County, with the fourth residing in Dutchess County, officials said.