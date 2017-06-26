Documents: Feds wire-tapped Philadelphia union boss, others

Documents show federal agents wire-tapped the cellphones of a powerful Philadelphia labor boss and his protege on the City Council for more than a year.

Johnny “Doc” Dougherty runs the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 and has long been a powerful political force in the city. He’s the focus of an FBI investigation into nearly all aspects of the union’s operations.

Last August, FBI and IRS agents searched properties including Dougherty’s office, a nearby union bar, the electricians’ union headquarters and Councilman Bobby Henon’s office.

No charges have been filed.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports federal prosecutors recently sent letters notifying Dougherty, Henon and others that their conversations were picked up on court-approved wiretaps.

They listened to Dougherty’s calls for 16 months, starting in April 2015.

