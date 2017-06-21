Dodgers hope to stay hot against slumping Mets (Jun 21, 2017)

LOS ANGELES — In the first two games of their four-game series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have outscored the New York Mets 22-6.

“We’re just doing whatever we can to win games,” said rookie slugger Cody Bellinger, who has been one of the main contributors on offense. “We have great pitching and it makes it easy on our offense to go out there and not to put too much pressure on ourselves.”

The Mets (31-39) will try to relieve some of the pressure the Dodgers have put on their pitching staff. Mets right-hander Tyler Pill (0-2, 3.75 ERA) will oppose Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill (3-3, 5.14) on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

On Tuesday, Corey Seager tied his career high with three homers, and Bellinger and Yasmani Grandal both went deep in a 12-0 romp by Los Angeles. Seager also drove in six runs.

“You know what tops it off is how we’re playing as a team,” said Bellinger, who became only the second Dodger to launch 10 home runs in 10 games. Shawn Green was the other Dodger to do so in May 2002.

“It’s fun to watch, it’s fun to be around. We’re just clicking on all cylinders,” Bellinger said.

Pill last appeared in relief on June 10 at Atlanta, where he worked a scoreless inning in an 8-1 romp by the Mets over the Braves. Pill’s last start occurred June 4 when he gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits in a 11-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“He is who he is,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s the perfect example of a guy who has to pitch his game. He has to pitch how he always pitches and that’s change speeds, don’t ever throw the same pitch in the same speed two times in a row. Throw a curveball and it’s 74, throw the next one 72.

“That’s how he’s pitched and that’s how he’s had success and it plays here even though he’s not an overpowering guy. If you get these guys off-balance and have him guessing, then you’ve got a good chance of getting them out.”

Pill opened the season at Double-A Binghamton and compiled a 1-0 record with an 0.00 ERA in two starts before being promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas. He was 4-1 with a 2.04 ERA in eight starts with Las Vegas.

In his last start with the 51s, Pill allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings in a win over Sacramento on Thursday.

Pill will be facing the Dodgers for the first time.

Hill will be trying to bounce back from his worst outing of the season, when he was on the losing end of a 12-5 victory by the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Hill was tagged for seven runs on eight hits in four innings. Hill has yet to pitch more than five innings in his eight starts.

Against the Mets, Hill is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA in four games (two starts).

Collins is hoping his club, which has dropped five of its past six games, is able to turn it around against Hill and the Dodgers.

“You got to be able to realize that you still have to pull together and you still have to make sure everybody is one the same page and these kind of things happen,” Collins said. “We’ll rally and get some rest, come back tomorrow, get together and get ready to play.”

