LOS ANGELES (AP) Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers hasn’t allowed a hit to the Arizona Diamondbacks through six innings.
Looking to pitch his second career no-hitter, the left-hander has struck out nine Tuesday night in his bid to become the first 13-game winner in the majors this season.
Kershaw retired his first five batters before issuing the first of his two walks.
The Dodgers led 3-0, with Justin Turner driving in two runs. Kershaw had thrown 92 pitches.
