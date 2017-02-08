Does Texans ticket hike mean new quarterback is coming?

The Houston Texans raising ticket prices for a second straight season could mean they’ plan on bringing in a big name quarterback this offseason like Tony Romo or Jimmy Garoppolo.

Matt Hammond of Sports Radio 610 in Houston brought up an interesting point about the Texans raising ticket prices for a second straight season.

In the video below, during Hammond’s show on Wednesday he stated that he believes the Texans raised prices because they will likely sign a free agent quarterback like Romo, trade for someone like Garoppolo or even trade up in this year’s NFL draft for a player like DeShaun Watson or Deshone Kizer.

Another possibility is Tyrod Taylor if the Buffalo Bills end up releasing him.

The Matt Hammond Show (thanks to @BlueApron): did Texans tip their hand about their plans to find a QB? https://t.co/fjAwPWJzCB — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) February 8, 2017

I think Hammond’s rationale makes a lot of sense. But you could argue that the Texans are raising prices after winning the AFC South for a second straight season, winning a playoff game and giving the Patriots a scare early on during their playoff loss in New England.

You also have to remember that Texans owner Bob McNair did make it clear last week that they will look into drafting a quarterback this year. Which is of course some insight into their offseason plans.

Dan Graziano of ESPN is even predicting that the Texans will end up signing Tony Romo after the Cowboys release him.

Now on the flip side, Houston did end up winning a sad and pitiful AFC South with a 9-7 record. And the fans may not be as inclined to attend games with Brock Osweiler back under center.

While observing NFL owners over the past few years, it seems like they love taking advantage of a “successful” season even if their team wasn’t great. Making the playoffs is enough of a reason to raise prices in order to cash in on their investment.

While I do agree with Hammond’s reasoning, there is a part of me that’s skeptical.

