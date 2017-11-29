Dog bone treats could be deadly for pets, FDA warns

Store-bought bone treats may be a dog’s favorite snack, but they could make pets seriously ill and even result in death, the Food and Drug Administration has warned.

At least 90 dogs were sickened and 15 others died after they were given bone treats that included “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones,” the FDA said, citing the nearly 70 reports of illnesses it received.

Seven reports stated that the treats had a “moldy” appearance and splintered when dogs chewed on them, FDA said.

“Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet,” said Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian at FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine.

Dogs experienced symptoms including choking, vomiting, mouth and tonsil wounds, and bleeding in the rectum.

The FDA also warned pet owners about giving dogs chicken and other meat bones because they could also cause injuries.

“We recommend supervising your dog with any chew toy or treat, especially one she hasn’t had before,” Stamper said. “And if she ‘just isn’t acting right,’ call your veterinarian right away!”