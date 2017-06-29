Dog sniffs around orchestra during concert

A Labrador retriever really took to the music during a performance by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra in Turkey, as seen in video released Tuesday.

The video shows the dog wandering and sniffing around the string section before finally laying down at a violin player’s feet, according to Classic FM.

None of the musicians seemed to mind at all. They were performing Mendelssohn’s ‘Italian’ Symphony No. 4.

Although the dog yawned close the end, it appeared to enjoy the orchestra’s performance, conducted by Ola Rudner.