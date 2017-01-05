DolfansNYC releases 2016 Metlife Takeover video featuring Sam Madison

The Miami Dolphins have a great fanbase and in New York, there is the DolfansNYC group who year after year continue their impressive takeover of Metlife Stadium

This years event has long since been wrapped and Nate “Igor” Smith and Michelle Kramers have since put the this years event behind them. But their work is never really quite done.

DolfansNYC has released this years video of the event and it’s hosted for the first time by a former Dolphin. Sam Madison. It’s a great video that everyone should watch. Maybe it will inspire you to make the trip North next to attend the event yourself.

[embedded content]

