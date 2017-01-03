Dolph Ziggler Finally Snaps, Turns Heel on WWE SmackDown (Video)

After all the losing he’s done, Dolph Ziggler snapped on Kalisto and destroyed him with a superkick.

Well, to say Dolph Ziggler lost a lot in 2016 may be an understatement. He went down at SummerSlam, Backlash, before Survivor Series, TLC, the WWE Championship match to close 2016, and again on Tuesday night. The only significant win he had was with saving his career at No Mercy, along with winning the Intercontinental Championship. However, that reign only lasted for six weeks.

2017 is kicking off a new side of Ziggler, though, based on what we saw on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown.

After losing to Baron Corbin, the Lonewolf went to attack Ziggler with a chair. However, Kalisto came down to make the save and fended off the former NFL player. The Showoff, who had lost yet another match, stood up in anger and destroyed the Lucha Dragon with a vicious superkick, shouting and storming away in the process.

In the following segment, Ziggler trashed the locker room and got confronted by Apollo Crews. This led to a brief brawl, which had other Superstars pull apart the two Superstars.

All the losing certainly built up to this moment for Ziggler, who ran out of opportunities as a babyface. He now potentially joins a heel division of SmackDown that already has Corbin, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and the Miz. So, he’s joining somewhat of a crowded field heading into WrestleMania season.

Whatever the case may be, the heel turn for Dolph Ziggler is a fresh start for his character, something he hasn’t had since becoming a face in 2013. He’s now someone to watch for on SmackDown, and could be in line for an intriguing winter.

