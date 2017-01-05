Dolphins Fantasy Football Preview: Wild-Card Edition

With the NFL Playoffs kicking off this week, fantasy football leagues have already crowned their season-long champions. Daily formats, however, are still available up until the Conference Championships. The Dolphins matchup with the Steelers could be a popular target this week among players.

Up until this point, I’ve suggested each week which Miami Dolphins players were worth starting in league play, and which were better off leaving on the bench depending on the matchup. Season-long formats are all but completed now, and bragging rights are underway for those standing victorious. For the rest of us, there are still ways to come out a winner, and that is through daily formats. This week, we’ll take a look at some of Miami’s available options, and their prices on both Fanduel and DraftKings. Even in the cold weather, this could be a good game to target against the Steelers.

Matt Moore – FD: $6,900 DK: $5,100

I like Matt Moore a lot this week as a value play, but more on DraftKings than Fanduel. At $6,900, he seems a little high in my opinion, especially when you consider the top QB on the slate is Aaron Rodgers at just $1,700 more. On DraftKings though, he’s well worth the price of admission.

Moore has been excellent in place of Ryan Tannehill, and a major reason why the Dolphins overcame the odds of reaching the playoffs. The Steelers defense is not the dominant force we have come to know over the years, giving up an average of 242.6 passing yards per game, right behind Miami at 242.2. Moore has thrown multiple touchdown passes in each of his three starts, and there’s a good chance that trend continues even in the cold weather. As long as he can limit his mistakes, Moore could have a really good game in what could be a shootout.

Jay Ajayi – FD: $8,300 DK: $6,800

The running back scenario is scarce enough during the regular season, but it’s even worse during the playoffs. While I believe Ajayi is an almost must-have this week in daily lineups, keep in mind he is expected to have a very high ownership. Nonetheless, Ajayi could be in for a great week.

It was against the Steelers when Ajayi blew on to the national scene with his 204-yard and 2 TD performance. He followed that up the following week with another 200+ yard performance against Buffalo after many thought it was just a fluke. Ajayi again ran for over 200 yards when the Dolphins took on the Bills in Buffalo. It’s not out of the question he could have a repeat performance against Pittsburgh.

Jarvis Landry – FD: $6,400 DK: $5,100

Landry is known as the PPR machine so he’s a much better option on DraftKings than he is on Fanduel. In the first meeting between these teams, Landry had seven catches for 91 yards. With only four touchdowns on the season, he can’t be relied upon to find the end zone. However, Landry is still the Dolphins best receiver and has been on a bit of a roll lately. He’s recorded at least 76 yards from scrimmage in 4 of the last 5 games, with a lot of that coming after the catch.

DeVante Parker – FD: $6,000 DK: $4,200

Parker is the biggest risk among the Dolphins players on this list in my opinion. Like Landry, Parker has just four touchdowns on the season. He’s not as involved in the offense as Landry is, however, showcased by some pretty poor fantasy outings. His highest catch total in a game this season is 8 (twice), but he hasn’t recorded anything more than five in a game outside of that. At $4,200, he’s worth a look on DraftKings but I would fade him on Fanduel.

Kenny Stills – FD: $5,000 DK: $3,800

Stills is one of my favorite Dolphins to target this week, particularly on DraftKings where he is only $3,800. Stills had one of his worst games this year against Pittsburgh earlier this year, but he’s been a bright spot for the Dolphins offense in the second half of the season. With nine touchdowns on the year, Stills finished the regular season with more touchdowns than Landry and Parker COMBINED. This even coming with just 42 receptions on the year.

His ability to get behind defenses makes him a dangerous threat in deep passing situations. Even more so with Matt Moore as the quarterback because he is a better deep ball passer than Tannehill. He has scored in every game that Moore has started now, and even had the big catch against Arizona late in the game that setup the game-winning field goal.

