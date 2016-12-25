Dolphins players weigh in on a Bills linebacker head-butting their coach

The Buffalo Bills went into Saturday’s game against the Dolphins hoping to not only put a dent in Miami’s playoff chances, but aiming to save Rex Ryan’s job. Unfortunately, they were unable to do either with Ryan’s seat heating up even more than it already was and the Dolphins nearly locking up a postseason berth.

They didn’t go out without a fight, though – (almost) literally.

After a long kickoff return by Jakeem Grant, the two teams got into a bit of a scuffle. Jerry Hughes, however, went a bit too far. He appeared to head-butt Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi, which video evidence also shows.

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake said this of the situation after the game.

“We were making enough plays where they really didn’t have anything they could say on the field,” Drake said, via the Miami Herald. “Whatever edge they need — head-butting our coaches — if that’s what they’re trying to do, by all means.”

Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch says he didn’t see the incident, but acted like he wouldn’t be surprised if it did happen.

“I didn’t see it, [but] that’s part of the NFL,” he said. “No matter what it takes, do what you’ve got to do.”

Hughes wasn’t flagged for his actions, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be fined or disciplined for it by the league – especially considering his history. Against the Bengals this season, he head-butted Jake Fisher. And just last year, he did the same to Giants tackle Ereck Flowers.