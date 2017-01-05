Dolphins rule out Ryan Tannehill will start Matt Moore

Despite a lot of speculation from the local media this week, at least some of them, Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not return to practice and will not start on Sunday.

The Dolphins have ruled Tannehill out this week when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Matt Moore will make his fourth start of the 2016 season. In his previous starts, Moore is 2-1 with wins against both the Jets and Bills. His loss came last weekend against the Patriots.

Rumors began to swirl last Sunday that the Dolphins starter would return to practice this week and potentially play in the Wild Card round. Much of this began when last week Tannehill was throwing during practice on the sidelines wearing a knee brace.

As practice came and went this week, Tannehill stayed off the field.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill will not play in Sunday’s playoff game against the Steelers, a league source… https://t.co/vlzOLvEJs2 — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) January 5, 2017

Moore has played well in his three starts this season. While he has thrown an interception in each of his three games. Two came in plays that didn’t matter and another was a tipped ball. He has also thrown eight touchdown passes and 721 yards.

The benefit for the Dolphins is that Moore has been around since 2011 playing for Tony Sparano and has been a leader in the locker room through all the changes. He is well-respected by his teammates.

According to several reports from the local media, Adam Gase was not comfortable with what he saw in Tannehill during warm-ups and is looking at the long-term future instead of the immediate. This does not rule out a return next week should the Dolphins advance.

Advancing will be hard. The Steelers opened as 7.5 point favorites that climbed a point in one day and then shot to 10 point favorites. LeVeon Bell was awarded the AFC’s offensive player of the month for December as he ran for over 500 yards in that time period.

The Dolphins are banged up outside of Tannehill as well. Kraig Urbik, Jelani Jenkins, Bacari Rambo, and Byron Maxwell are all questionable for Sunday’s game.

