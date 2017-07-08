Dom Dwyer gives USA a 1-0 lead against Panama | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

By news@wgmd.com -
24

Dom Dwyer scores the opening goal for the United States.

More Soccer Videos

Dom Dwyer gives USA a 1-0 lead against Panama | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

Dom Dwyer gives USA a 1-0 lead against Panama | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

Just now

French Guiana no match for Canada in 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

French Guiana no match for Canada in 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

18 hours ago

Costa Rica survive early Gold Cup scare vs. Honduras

Costa Rica survive early Gold Cup scare vs. Honduras

18 hours ago

Tempers flare between Honduras and Costa Rica in the tunnel after first half

Tempers flare between Honduras and Costa Rica in the tunnel after first half

18 hours ago

Marcos Urena volley puts Costa Rica in front vs. Honduras | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

Marcos Urena volley puts Costa Rica in front vs. Honduras | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

19 hours ago

Davies goes through the keeper's legs to score for Canada | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

Davies goes through the keeper’s legs to score for Canada | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights

21 hours ago

More Soccer Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR