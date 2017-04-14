Competition is fierce in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. That much is a given.
And a good measure of exactly how tough that competition is can be found in the NASCAR numbers: Just 12 active Cup organizations have won at least one race.
Here are all 12 winning teams, ranked by number of race victories:
Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
12
JTG Daugherty Racing, 1 race victory
Since going full-time in 2009, JTG Daugherty’s only race victory came at Watkins Glen International in 2014, when AJ Allmendinger won for the team.
Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA
11
Front Row Motorsports, 2
Front Row went 1-2 at Talladega in May 2013, with David Ragan leading David Gilliland to the checkered flag. They won again last summer when Chris Buescher gambled and stayed out while the leaders pitted in a rain-shortened race at Pocono.
Getty Images Getty Images
10
Richard Petty Motorsports, 5
The most recent race victory for RPM came at Daytona in July 2014, when Aric Almirola won a rain-shortened, rain-delayed race.
9
Furniture Row Racing, 7
Four of Furniture Row’s victories came last season, when Martin Truex Jr. had the best year of his career. Truex has already won this year at Las Vegas and will be back in NASCAR’s playoffs come September.
, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Russell LaBounty
8
Chip Ganassi Racing, 13
The Ganassi organization is off to a fantastic start so far in 2017, with Kyle Larson winning from the pole at Auto Club Speedway and leading the points after seven races. And teammate Jamie McMurray is solidly in the top 10 as well.
Aaron Doster Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
7
Stewart-Haas Racing, 37
Kurt Busch’s surprise victory in the Daytona 500 was a big shot in the arm for SHR, which this year has switched to Ford for the first time. SHR won championships with Tony Stewart in 2011 and Kevin Harvick in 2014.
LAT Images Nigel Kinrade
6
Wood Brothers Racing, 98
NASCAR’s oldest team hasn’t won since the 2011 Daytona 500, but they’re sure looking good so far this year. Wood Brothers driver Ryan Blaney won the first two stages last week at Texas Motor Speedway.
© Nigel Kinrade 1240 Briers Creek Drive Alpharetta, Georgia 30004 Nigel Kinrade/Autostock
The only team to win twice in the first seven races of 2017, Penske could pass Richard Childress Racing on this list soon. Penske’s only Cup championship came with Brad Keselowski in 2012.
4
Richard Childress Racing, 106
A stirring charge to victory by Ryan Newman in Phoenix earlier this year broke a 112-race winless streak for RCR. The late Dale Earnhardt won six of his seven Cup championships driving for this organization.
3
Roush Fenway Racing, 135
Although the team founded by Jack Roush has fallen on comparatively hard times the last couple of years, they are showing more speed so far in 2017. The team won championships with Matt Kenseth in 2003 and Kurt Busch in ’04.
This content is subject to copyright. WireImage
In 2015-16, JGR’s four drivers won 26 races, which is more than any other team during that same period. The team also has won four championships — two with Tony Stewart and one each with Bobby Labonte and Kyle Busch.
Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA
1
Hendrick Motorsports, 246
The gold standard in Cup performance, the Hendrick organization has a record 12 championships to go with all the race victories. Jeff Gordon (pictured above, left) and Jimmie Johnson (right) have combined for 174 of the team’s 246 wins.
Getty Images Getty Images
33
32 best photos from the first seven Monster Energy Series races
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!