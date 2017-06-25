Dominick Reyes sends Joachim Christensen airborne with nasty knockout in UFC debut

A month ago, Dominick Reyes was on the outside looking in as a young prospect in the light heavyweight division fighting on the regional mixed martial arts scene.

Reyes burst onto the UFC’s radar after his last opponent taunted him in the early going of their fight before he landed a vicious head kick knockout just seconds later.

Now Reyes has his first win in the Octagon after a stunning 29-second knockout over Joachim Christensen at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City.

Reyes actually accepted the fight on short notice after last competing a few weeks ago but he certainly looked ready to go as soon as the referee started the bout.

Reyes immediately came after Christensen with a barrage of strikes, landing a series of lefts and rights while backing him up against the cage.

Christensen went for an ill-fated takedown, but to no avail as Reyes slipped his leg free before the fighters returned to their feet.

A second later, Reyes uncorked a devastating straight left hand that lifted Christensen off the mat before he came crashing back down again. Reyes followed that up with a few more shots as the referee swooped into stop the fight.

Reyes earns his first win in under 30 seconds while sending quite a message to the rest of the light heavyweights in the UFC.

“It’s everything I ever dreamed of,” Reyes said about his UFC debut. “I honestly feel like I belong here and I’m home.”