Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Sunday’s victory, saying that though it wasn’t an ideal game, it was good to come away with a victory.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Don Mattingly: At the end of the day, we came away with a win A.J. Ellis: No one here is folding up shop WATCH: A.J. Ellis, Giancarlo Stanton blast clutch homers in 11th Andre Dawson recalls his favorite part of going to All-Star Games Kevin Cash on victory: What a way to to go into the break Steven Souza Jr.: It feels like we’re all here for the same goal More FOX Sports Florida Videos »