Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said it was a struggle to get that last out in the 9th inning.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Logan Morrison talks about his approach at the plate Alex Cobb: We need to start getting wins abundantly Corey Dickerson trying to focus on wins, not ASG possibilities WATCH: Jesus Sucre takes advantage of the short porch in left for a HR HIGHLIGHT: Marcell Ozuna smacks 2-run home run All-Star Minute: Marlins’ Marcell Ozuna moving up in NL voting More FOX Sports Florida Videos