Don Mattingly breaks down Tuesday night&#039;s game vs. Nationals

By news@wgmd.com -
28

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said it was a struggle to get that last out in the 9th inning.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Logan Morrison talks about his approach at the plate

Logan Morrison talks about his approach at the plate

15 mins ago

Alex Cobb: We need to start getting wins abundantly

Alex Cobb: We need to start getting wins abundantly

15 mins ago

Corey Dickerson trying to focus on wins, not ASG possibilities

Corey Dickerson trying to focus on wins, not ASG possibilities

1 hr ago

WATCH: Jesus Sucre takes advantage of the short porch in left for a HR

WATCH: Jesus Sucre takes advantage of the short porch in left for a HR

1 hr ago

HIGHLIGHT: Marcell Ozuna smacks 2-run home run

HIGHLIGHT: Marcell Ozuna smacks 2-run home run

1 hr ago

All-Star Minute: Marlins' Marcell Ozuna moving up in NL voting

All-Star Minute: Marlins’ Marcell Ozuna moving up in NL voting

10 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR