Don Mattingly discusses Volquez&#039;s early exit, offensive production

By news@wgmd.com -
11

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Wednesday’s victory, saying Edinson Volquez had to leave early because his knee was bothering him a bit.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Don Mattingly discusses Volquez's early exit, offensive production

Don Mattingly discusses Volquez’s early exit, offensive production

Just now

Giancarlo Stanton, Justin Bour like the at-bats Marlins put together

Giancarlo Stanton, Justin Bour like the at-bats Marlins put together

15 mins ago

WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton does deep twice in first 2 innings

WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton does deep twice in first 2 innings

15 mins ago

Rays face off with AL East-leading Red Sox

Rays face off with AL East-leading Red Sox

1 hr ago

Blake Snell says he was trying to attack with his fastball

Blake Snell says he was trying to attack with his fastball

6 hours ago

Kevin Cash: When we get up like today, we shouldn't be losing games

Kevin Cash: When we get up like today, we shouldn’t be losing games

6 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR