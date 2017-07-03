Don Mattingly says loss to Cardinals is a good synopsis of the Marlins&#039; entire season

By news@wgmd.com -
20

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts to Monday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Don Mattingly says loss to Cardinals is a good synopsis of the Marlins' entire season

Don Mattingly says loss to Cardinals is a good synopsis of the Marlins’ entire season

Just now

The Marlins give us some reasons to #VoteBour

The Marlins give us some reasons to #VoteBour

Just now

Rays prepare to visit home of defending champions

Rays prepare to visit home of defending champions

3 hours ago

Giancarlo Stanton on being an All-Star: 'The harder days paid off'

Giancarlo Stanton on being an All-Star: ‘The harder days paid off’

4 hours ago

Marcell Ozuna reacts to being a starter in the All-Star Game

Marcell Ozuna reacts to being a starter in the All-Star Game

4 hours ago

All-Star Minute: Rays' Dickerson rallies to win DH starting spot for AL

All-Star Minute: Rays’ Dickerson rallies to win DH starting spot for AL

5 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR