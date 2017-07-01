Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Friday’s loss to the Brewers, saying the team didn’t put together good enough at-bats.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Don Mattingly: We didn’t swing the bats as well as we could have
Just now
Umpire Joe West apparently doing OK after being struck on the head
Just now
Jake Odorizzi seeks redemption in Game 2 vs. Orioles
15 mins ago
Kevin Cash says the Rays are used to extra innings in Camden Yards
15 mins ago
WATCH: Gordon executes the squeeze to bring Riddle home
15 mins ago
Shane Peterson says he was just trying to keep the game alive for the Rays
15 mins ago