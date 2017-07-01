Donal Logue’s ex-wife has taken to social media in the hopes of sending a message to their missing child, Jade Logue.

16-year-old Jade went missing on Monday afternoon at Barclays Center in New York City. Neither Logue nor his ex-wife, Kasey Smith, have heard from their child since.

RELATED: ‘Gotham’ Star Donal Logue Says Teenage Child Has Gone Missing

“Jade We miss you. Your family wants you home. If at all you’re able to read this KNOW we want you home. I love you baby,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “We miss/love you terribly. Please contact us come home. You are my hero.”

Jade We miss you. Your family wants you home. If at all you’re able to read this KNOW we want you home. I love you baby Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 30, 2017

Jade Logue we miss/love you terribly. Please contact us come home. You are my hero. Please share this. @donallogue and I need you home pic.twitter.com/IVOalA0KO5 Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 30, 2017

Jade Logue. Beautiful, gentle, loving soul. Come home please baby. You are loved and missed. @donallogue pic.twitter.com/4RgaM36Y5J Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 30, 2017

RELATED: Donal Logue Thanks Supporters for ‘Love & Prayers’ as Search for Missing Child Continues

Logue first announced that his child had gone missing on Tuesday in a since-deleted tweet, which read, “Missing yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka.”

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Jade. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577.