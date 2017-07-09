“Gotham” star Donal Logue’s 16-year-old has returned home Saturday after going missing earlier this week, a rep for Logue told the Post.

Logue, who plays Detective Harvey Bullock, tweeted Tuesday that his kid, Jade, who is transgender and is also known as Arlo, was missing.

The youngster was last seen at 2 p.m. Monday and was meeting friends in the area of the Barclays Center and Fort Greene.

But five days later, Jade was home safe and sound.

“Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone’s support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam [National Center for Missing and Exploited Children] for her safe return,” the representative said in an email Saturday.

Jade is in the process of transitioning to female. Sources said she is taking medication as part of the transition process but was otherwise in good mental health.

Police could not officially confirm Jade’s return — and no details were immediately available on how she got home.

