President Donald Trump said he can take a joke, but that comedians who go after his 10-year-old are way out of line.

Trump talked to Fox News’ Sean Hannity about the attacks on Barron Trump in an exclusive interview Thursday night.

Trump blasted ex-“Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich for a tweet she wrote on Inauguration Day calling his son the “country’s first homeschool shooter.”

“A person from ‘Saturday Night Live’ was terrible,” Trump told Hannity. “I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible. For them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son…it’s a disgrace…it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.”

Trump also commented on Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of him on “SNL” saying “he’s terrible on the show.”

The President also addressed Madonna’s speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in DC where she said she’s considered “blowing up the White House.”

“Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think [Madonna] hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause,” Trump shared.

He added that what the Queen of Pop said along with a “couple of others” was “disgraceful to our country.”