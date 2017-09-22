Donald Trump Blasts Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg For Fueling “The Russia Hoax”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the social media platform turned over to Congress 3,000 political propaganda ads tied to Russian accounts which were used during the 2016 election. Here's a breakdown of the complicated relationship between Facebook, Russia and Congress' election investigation.

President Donald Trump this morning took a Twitter break from playing nuclear chicken with “Rocket Man”…

…and self-congratulation:

…to deride the scrutiny of ads on Facebook. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced hours earlier his company found a suspected Russian operation spent about $100K on political ads from summer of ’15 to ’17. Triggering Trump’s tweets, Zuckerberg said he will turn over to Congress the thousands of ads possibly linked to Russia’s effort to meddle in last year’s presidential election or, as Trump calls it “The Russia Hoax.” Zuckerberg also shared some of his company’s plans to thwart such rannygazoo when Trump runs for re-election.

Trump’s tweets:

