Donald Trump Blasts Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg For Fueling “The Russia Hoax”

President Donald Trump this morning took a Twitter break from playing nuclear chicken with “Rocket Man”…

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

…and self-congratulation:

…to deride the scrutiny of ads on Facebook. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced hours earlier his company found a suspected Russian operation spent about $100K on political ads from summer of ’15 to ’17. Triggering Trump’s tweets, Zuckerberg said he will turn over to Congress the thousands of ads possibly linked to Russia’s effort to meddle in last year’s presidential election or, as Trump calls it “The Russia Hoax.” Zuckerberg also shared some of his company’s plans to thwart such rannygazoo when Trump runs for re-election.

Trump’s tweets:

The Russia hoax continues, now it’s ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

The greatest influence over our election was the Fake News Media “screaming” for Crooked Hillary Clinton. Next, she was a bad candidate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

