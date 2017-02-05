Donald Trump congratulates Patriots on Super Bowl victory

President Donald Trump congratulated the New England Patriots on winning Super Bowl LI.

Trump,who is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, picked the Patriots to win by eight points before the game.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Trump attended a Super Bowl party in Florida but left the party just minutes after the Falcons pushed their lead to 28–3. He missed the New England touchdown just a few minutes later that cut the deficit to 19.

This article originally appeared on